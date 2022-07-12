0
Sulley Muntari close to agreeing on contract extension

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: phobianews.com

Evergreen Hearts midfielder Sulley Muntari is close to agreeing to a contract extension with the club – a reward for his continued age-defying form.

The 37-year-old penned a six-month contract in January on a free transfer, culminating in winning the FA Cup in June.

However, Muntari showed no signs of slowing down this campaign and emerged as one of two guaranteed starters in head coach Samuel Boadu’s midfield. The Ghana legend featured 14 times, scored 1, and registered 3 assists.

That form has already convinced Hearts to negotiate an extension on Muntari’s deal, potentially keeping him at the club until June 2023.

The midfielder in an interview with GTV Sports+ on Thursday spoke of his desire to remain in Accra and continue playing at the highest level in preparation for the CAF Confederations Cup.

“I signed only 6 months contract with Hearts of Oak and I want to renew it, [because] I want to be part of the African campaign [CAF Confederation Cup]," he quipped.

