Sulley Muntari declares Black Stars ambitions amid World Cup speculations

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has said that he is open to returning to the Black Stars team if the management of the team will invite him.



Sulley Muntari hasn't been part of the Black Stars squad after being sacked from the team's camp in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for indiscipline.



The former Inter Milan midfielder has since apologized for his conduct and declared himself available for selection to the technical team of the Black Stars.

Speaking in an interview with veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah, the 38-year-old midfielder stated that he will always respond to the Black Stars call-up even on his sickbed.



“Ghana even if I’m in my crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go. Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit there and contribute,” he told Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports+’s Sports Highlights show on Monday, July 11, 2022.



Sulley Muntari ended his 2021/2022 season with Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



He won the MTN FA Cup, the President's Cup, and finished 6th with the Phobians in the league.