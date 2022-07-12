Sulley Muntari declares readiness to extend Hearts of Oak stay

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari has said he is ready to extend his stay with the Phobians.



Muntari who joined the club in January 2022, revealed that his contract has run out because he signed six months contract with Hearts.



Speaking with GTV Sports plus, the former AC Milan man expressed his desire to be part of the squad next season as they represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.

"I've been talking with the president(Togbe Afede XIV) and the members also. I had only six months contract with Hearts of Oak but I want to renew it, meaning I want to be part of the African campaign."



Heart of Oak failed to defend their league title losing it to arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko. The Phobians had a disappointing campaign as they finished 6th on the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table.



The Rainbow lads, as a result, missed out on the CAF Champions League competition, they will however play in the Confederations Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup.



Hearts beat Bechem United 2-1 to win back-to-back FA Cup titles.



EE/KPE