Sulley Muntari headlines Hearts' trip to Tamale in search of redemption

Sulley Muntari made his debut as a Hearts of Oak player against Great Olympics

The people of Tamale are expected to give Sulley Muntari a hero’s welcome when Hearts of Oak play as guests of Real Tamale United on Match Day 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

The former Inter Milan midfielder who made his Hearts of Oak debut on Sunday against Great Olympics will lead the League Champions to the Northern Regional capital for the penultimate fixture of the first round of the 2021/22 campaign.



Muntari – 37, attracted a respectable crowd to the Accra stadium for the match against city rivals Great Olympics but was unlucky to go home empty handed as the Dade Boys picked all the spoils in a 1-0 victory.



The 2008 Africa Cup of Nations Bronze medalist was introduced in the 77th minute in place of William Dankyi at a time Hearts of Oak were trailing by a goal to nil and didn’t disappoint as he showed glimpses of his old self with some long range passes and deft touches.



The three times FIFA World Cup star (2006, 2010, 2014), pushed his colleagues and burst forward in search of an equalizer but his effort did not yield the needed dividend as Great Olympics held on to win 1-0 – their second successive first round win in the League.



Muntari will for the second time running put on the Rainbow colours when Hearts of Oak visit the Aliu Mahama stadium for the clash with giants Real Tamale United.

Six points separate the two teams – as Accra Hearts of Oak have bagged 23 points lying 7th in the table after 15 matches while Real Tamale United occupies the 12th spot with 19 points.



The Tamale lads have yet to win a match since January 16 when they beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 at home to improve their place in the standings – suffering three defeats and Bechem United (2-0), Eleven Wonders (1-0) and King Faisal (2-0) in the process.



With four wins, one draw and three defeats in their last eight Premier League matches, Hearts of Oak must play above themselves to avoid another setback with the outstanding game against arch rivals Asante Kotoko lurking.



Kofi Kordzie for the third time running failed to score in the League having failed to score against Great Olympics, Karela United and King Faisal.



Coach Samuel Boadu’s side haver found goals from different sources aside top marksman Kofi Kordzie (6 goals), with the likes of James Serwornu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Kojo Obeng Jnr. finding the back of the net in recent matches. They will count on these players for goals as they aim to bounce back to winning ways following the defeat to Great Olympics.

Real Tamale United will be without David Abagna due to a toe injury picked up on International duty with the Black Stars at the recent Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.



In other Match Day 17 Fixtures:



Former Champions Aduana FC will lock horns with Brong Ahafo Regional rivals Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa.



WAFA hosts Karela Unite at the WAFA Park at Sogakope while Great Olympics clash with bottom placed Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports stadium.



Medeama SC welcome Dreams FC to the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. With AshantiGold SC set to battle Bibiani Gold Stars at the Len Clay stadium.