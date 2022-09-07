0
Sulley Muntari is not a problematic character - Agyeman Badu

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has backed a former teammate, Sulley Muntari, maintaining that he is not troublesome.

Muntari has been labeled as a problematic individual throughout his time with the Black Stars.

The former Inter Milan midfielder was booted out of the Black Stars for indiscipline at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"He [Sulley Muntari] is not a problematic character," said the former Udinese midfielder.

"So if you didn't hear any problems about Sulley and Hearts of Oak you shouldn't be surprised. I know Sulley very well,"

"I have been training with him before this move [to Great Olympics] and he advised me a lot about my career,"

"He advised me to join a club and I joined a Ghana Premier League club," he ended.

