Sulley Muntari is not egoistic - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak spokesperson, Opare Addo, has rubbished claims that Sulley Muntar is egoistic and difficult to handle at the club.



There has been a narrative that the former Black Stars midfielder has an exaggerated sense of importance making him difficult to control.



Reacting to the narrative, Opare Addo said the former AC Milan player is rather the opposite of the narrative.

"For the notion out there about Muntari, well you should get close to him and you will notice that he is even more friendly than we thought. He doesn't have a negative ego. He is a professional footballer," he said quoted to the club's Twitter handle.



In 2014, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng got expelled from the Black Stars camp for gross insubordination.



Sulley was accused of assaulting a management committee member in a heated argument.



Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah explained the incident in his book 'Leaders Don't Have To Tell'.



"I went to Sulley Muntari's room to find out what had happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management team member and that turned into a heated exchange. The heated exchange led to the management member throwing a blow at (Muntari), and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me a bruise, along with a dab of blood, that he had sustained from the incident."

Meanwhile, Sulley Muntari at age 37, since joining Hearts of Oak in January 2022, has become a key member providing two assist and helping the team win the 2022 edition of the President's Cup.



