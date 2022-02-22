Sulley Muntari is someone you can rely on - Mohammed Alhassan

Sulley Muntari in action against Kotoko

Hearts of Oak officially unveil Sulley Muntari

Muntari returns to GPL after 21 years



Former Inter Milan star signs 1-year deal with Hearts of Oak



Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has described their star midfielder, Sulley Muntari as a player who the team relies on.



The vice-captain of Hearts of Oak revealed in an interview that the former Black Stars player has been a source of encouragement and a teacher to the team since his arrival.



"Sulley Muntari's inclusion has really helped us. He motivates and encourages us always and we also learn a lot from him at training. Muntari has added a lot to the team and he is someone you can rely on,” Alhassan told OTEC FM.

Sulley Muntari joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a 1-year contract which will see him at the club for the rest of the season.



The former AC Milan player returned to the domestic league after 21 years since he left Liberty Professionals.



He made his debut for Hearts of Oak against Great Olympics and has gone ahead to play two more games.



His recent game was the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko in their outstanding GPL fixture.