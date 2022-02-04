Sulley Muntari joining Ghana Premier League is a blessing - Asante Kotoko legend

Midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe says Sulley Muntari joining the Ghana Premier League is a blessing in disguise.

According to him, the former Ghana international will bring a lot of attention to the domestic top-flight league.



“Sulley Muntari coming to the league is a blessing in disguise”, he told Happy FM.



Bekoe stated that Muntari joining Hearts of Oak will be a good omen to the team especially with the young players in the squad due to his experience in the game.

“The team he has joined is good because they will give him time unlike my team. Asante Kotoko. He will be a role model to the young players in the team.



“With dedication, discipline and perseverance he will be able to play to the top. If he can comport himself and be a role model. He should take it cool and to manage his temperament”, he added.



The 37-year-old is expected to make his e debut on Sunday in the Accra derby against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.