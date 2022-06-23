Sulley Muntari 'likely' to miss 2021/22 MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United

Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak could be without their midfielder Sulley Muntari in their MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United.

The Phobians will play the Haunter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday for supremacy.



The former Ghana midfielder has missed the last four games played in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the game on Sunday, Communications Director of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, speaking in an interview, hinted the former AC Milan and Inter Milan ace could miss the final.



"The decision to include Sulley Muntari is not for me to say it here," he said on Asempa FM.

"If Sulley is not suspended, he will be included in the team, but it is not for me to decide whether he will be included in the squad for the game or not," he added.



Sulley Muntari joined the Phobians before the start of the second half of the season on a short-term deal.



The 36-year-old propelled the side to win the 2022 President's Cup against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The kick-off for the game is at 15:00GMT.