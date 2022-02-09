Sulley Muntari makes history in Hearts of Oak game against Great Olympics

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has set an enviable record in the history of Ghana football after making his debut for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Mantse derby on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Sulley Muntari came on as a second-half substitute in Hearts of Oak’s 1-0 defeat to city rivals Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 16 of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Despite marking his debut with a defeat, Sulley Muntari set a record after playing against his former Black Stars teammate Stephen Appiah’s son.



Appiah’s son was handed the responsibility of silencing Accra Hearts of Oak’s marquee signing by coach Annor Walker and the teenager did the job to perfection.



The former Inter Milan player has now set the enviable record as the first Ghanaian professional footballer to have played with both father and son according to GhanaWeb’s check.



Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah shared the Black Stars dressing room for close to a decade and played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments (2006 & 2010).

The 37-year-old might get another opportunity to play against Rodney Appiah at the Accra Sports Stadium in the return leg of the Mantse in the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah couldn’t celebrate the moment alone as he took to his Twitter page to tell the world about how proud he was to have seen his son play against his former teammate.



"After playing with Sulley Muntari for many years it's a great JOY to see my SON Rodney Appiah playing against him," wrote Stephen Appiah on Twitter.



