Sulley Muntari may earn black stars call up against Nigeria – Olele

Ghanaian footballer, Sulley Muntari

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Olele Kingston has disclosed that legendary Ghanaian footballer and Hearts of oak's midfielder ,Sulley Muntari can never be ruled out from a possible call up into the Black Stars to face Nigeria.

The Black Stars host The Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29, 2022.



Ghana is hoping to bypass Nigeria to the World Cup which will be staged in Qatar in November this year.



Following the abysmal performance of the Black Stars team at the just ended AFCON, many have called on the technical team to select good players to face the Super Eagles in the playoffs.



Per his delectable performance during the Super Clash on Sunday , Sulley Muntari who now plays for Hearts of Oak has been named by most fans and some connoisseurs of the game as one of the players the coach of the Black Stars should invite.

Reacting to this in an interview on Hot Focal Sports Show hosted by Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Richard Olele Kingston said:



"Sulley Muntari did so well and am sure it will change the scenario about experienced players joining our local clubs, even though his fitness level is not up there, he was good on the day and surely we can't rule out a call up for Black Stars".



The 37-Year-old Sulley Muntari, after joining Hearts of Oak this season has played three matches and yet to register a single goal.