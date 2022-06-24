0
Menu
Sports

Sulley Muntari misses out on Hearts of Oak squad for MTN FA Cup final

Sulley Muntari 657658 Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Boadu names 22-man squad for FA Cup final against Bechem

Hearts of Oak eye 12th FA Cup title as they take on Bechem United

Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak star midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has been omitted from Hearts' squad for their MTN FA Cup final clash against Bechem United.

Muntari could not make the squad as head coach, Samuel Boadu, named his 22-man squad for the final scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022.

At the moment, what led to the former Inter Milan man's omission is unknown.

Aside from Sulley Muntari, Isaac Mensah who is yet to return from national assignment with Ghana U-20 was also not on the list. The two are the only significant absentees in the squad.

Hearts of Oak, who are the most successful club in the competition, would want to increase their number to 12 on Sunday.

The winner of the tie will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup.

Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 20-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:

Richard Atta

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah

Patrick Razak

Samuel Inkoom

James Sewornu

Dennis Korsah

Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan

Ushau Abu

Awako Gladson

Robert Addo Sowah

Agyenim Boateng

Enoch Asubonteng

Benjamin York

Seidu Suraj

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Kordzi Kofi

Ansah Botchwey

Dankyi William

Fatawu Mohammed

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: