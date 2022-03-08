Sulley Muntari must be in Ghana's squad for Nigeria clash - Oduro Nyarko

Sulley Muntari admires his President's Cup winner's medal

Veteran football administrator, Oduro Nyarko has called for Sulley Muntari to be handed a Black Stars call up for the crucial clash against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play off.

The 37 year old midfielder seemed to have rolled back the years with his performance for the club domestically.



The ferocious midfielder signed a one year contract with Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



He has so far played four matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided one assist in his side's 1-1 draw against Legon Cities.

According to the experienced football administrator, Muntari deserves a place in the current Black Stars team due to his performance.



“Sulley Muntari always give tailored measured passes and he needs to be in the Ghana’s squad which will face Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup Play offs,” he told Sikka FM.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.