0
Menu
Sports

Sulley Muntari named in Hearts of Oak's squad list to face Ashgold - Check out full list

Muntari Sulley 976968 Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana beat Hearts in Dorma

Richard Attah suffers injury in Hearts' defeat to Aduana

Sulley Muntari makes Hearts of Oak injury return

Hearts of midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has returned to the team's squad to face Ashanti Gold at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Muntari missed the team's trip to Dorma for the matchday 20 clash against Aduana Stars.

The former Black Stars midfielder's absence was felt as the Phobians lost the away fixture by a lone goal last week due to a slight injury.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Attah who suffered an injury in the game against Aduana has been left out of the list.

The defending champions will be hoping to get back to winning back winning ways against the Miners on March 20, 2022.

The match is set at 6:30 PM kickoff time.

GOALKEEPERS

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah

Richard Baidoo

DEFENDERS

Mohammed Alhassan

Fatawu Mohammed

Denis Joojo Korsah

James Sewornu

Larry Sumaila

Robert Addo Sowah

Caleb Amankwaa

MIDFIELDERS

Sulley Ali Muntari

Salim Adams

Nurudeen Abdul Aziz

Abu Ushau Mohammed

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Gladson Awako

FORWARDS

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Obeng Junior

Agyenim Boateng

Kofi Kordzi

Isaac Mensah

Patrick Razak

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Ama Dokua will not vote for E-Levy if ‘machinations’ against her continue – Constituency Officer
Why lawyer behind SC case on Deputy Speakers has apologized to Mahama
I knew government was preparing to arrest me before I took a flight to Ghana - Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Commercial drivers ask for reduction in petroleum taxes
'Bring back GN Bank, the people’s bank' – Dr. Nduom
I can’t sleep with my wife again – Broda Sammy opens up
Ghanaians will be marveled with players called up for Nigeria games - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang
Afia Schwar apologizes to Chief of Staff on TV over GHC50,000 donation saga
Related Articles: