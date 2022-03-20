Sulley Muntari named in Hearts of Oak's squad list to face Ashgold - Check out full list

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Hearts of midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has returned to the team's squad to face Ashanti Gold at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Muntari missed the team's trip to Dorma for the matchday 20 clash against Aduana Stars.



The former Black Stars midfielder's absence was felt as the Phobians lost the away fixture by a lone goal last week due to a slight injury.



Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Attah who suffered an injury in the game against Aduana has been left out of the list.



The defending champions will be hoping to get back to winning back winning ways against the Miners on March 20, 2022.

The match is set at 6:30 PM kickoff time.



GOALKEEPERS



Richmond Ayi



Benjamin Mensah



Richard Baidoo



DEFENDERS



Mohammed Alhassan

Fatawu Mohammed



Denis Joojo Korsah



James Sewornu



Larry Sumaila



Robert Addo Sowah



Caleb Amankwaa



MIDFIELDERS

Sulley Ali Muntari



Salim Adams



Nurudeen Abdul Aziz



Abu Ushau Mohammed



Frederick Ansah Botchway



Gladson Awako



FORWARDS

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Obeng Junior



Agyenim Boateng



Kofi Kordzi



Isaac Mensah



Patrick Razak