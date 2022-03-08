Sulley Muntari not fit to play Ghana vs Nigeria match - Charles Taylor

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana Premier League star, Charles Taylor believes Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari is not fit enough to play in Ghana’s game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



There has been a growing call for Muntari’s inclusion in the Black Stars by many football fans due to the player’s recent performance for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.



Since his arrival at Hearts of Oak, the former Black Stars player has featured in 5 games and has never disappointed in any match.

However, according to Charles Taylor, it would be great to see Muntari play for the Black Stars once again but not in the game against Nigeria.



The ex-Kotoko player explained that Muntari’s experience would be needed after Ghana qualifies for the 2022 World Cup.



"Sulley Muntari is not a Black Stars material for the Nigeria clash. We need serious players! He should focus on Hearts of Oak so he gains fitness, he can be called when Ghana qualifies for the World Cup,” Taylor said on Angel TV.



Muntari has made 84 appearances for the Black Stars scoring 20 goals.



He last played for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.