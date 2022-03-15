Sulley Muntari on GH¢1 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari is on a ₵1 salary at Hearts of Oak, board member of the club, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has revealed.



The former GFA chairman said in an interview that Muntari requested to be paid such a minimum amount when he met the Board Chairman of the club.



According to Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, the player had insisted on playing for Hearts of Oak for free, but the Board chairman, Togbe Afede, convinced the player to accept an amount for records.



"Sulley originally contacted myself and Togbe Afede that he wanted to play for Hearts. He came down, and we had a chat with him, but for the amount of money he wanted in dollars, we told him point-blank we did not have even though we would be excited to have him," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

"So, he left for South Africa and came back. This time around, when he [Muntari] returned and came to us, he said he wasn't going to charge anything, but Togbe said no because it was not done that way in business. Togbe Afede said records must be there to show that you've done something [worked and earned a wage/salary], and then Sulley said he'll charge us GH¢1 a month," he stated.



Muntari joined Hearts of Oak for the rest of the season after having several stints with clubs abroad.



The midfielder has been active since joining Hearts of Oak and is one of the key players in the team.



Muntari won his first silverware for the season with Hearts of Oak after beating Kotoko 2-1 in the President's Cup.



Since joining the ranks of the Rainbow Club, the ex-Inter Milan midfielder has scored once and assisted a goal in 5 Ghana Premier League games.