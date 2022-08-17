Sulley Muntari pens two-year contract with Asante Kotoko

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari has agreed on a two-year contract with Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko, according to multiple reports.
The ex-Ghana international has signed for another Ghana Premier League club after leaving giants Hearts of Oak at the end of the 2021/22 season.
He follows in the footsteps of his younger brother Muniru Sulley who featured for the Porcupine Warriors during the 2020/21 campaign.
Muntari's experience will be key for the Premier League kingpins in the CAF Champions League.
The 37-year-old proved his mettle in the games he featured for the Phobians and helped them to win the MTN FA Cup.
