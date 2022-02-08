Sulley Muntari praised for classy act in the match against Olympics

Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari, a former Black Stars player, aside his debut grabbed attention with a class act at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday during Hearts of Oak's encounter versus Great Olympics.

Sulley Muntari made his debut appearance for Hearts of Oak after signing with the club.



He was offered the captain band by the current captain when he came onto the pitch from the bench as a replacement wearing the number 10 shirt, but he rejected and asked the captain to continue performing the role of captain.



Accra Great Olympics beat city rivals Hearts of Oak 1-0, the Dade boys scored in the first half.

Below is the video:



