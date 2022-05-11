Sulley Muntari recounts how Asamoah Gyan 'prophesied' into his AC Milan career

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has revealed how Asamoah Gyan’s prophecy about him years ago came to pass.



Muntari opened up in Asamoah Gyan’s book that he had a tough period at the 2012 African Cup of Nations and was very worried about his spell at AC Milan.



According to him, his inability to score goals at the tournament flooded his thoughts but Asamoah Gyan gave him hope that things would work out well at Milan.



Reminiscing events that took play at the AFCON 2012 in Gabon, Muntari noted that Gyan has played a several roles in his career but his memorable experience was when Gyan walked to him one evening and told him he would score lot of goals at AC Milan.

“Asamoah Gyan is a part of my success story. He is a teammate and a good friend. My fondest memory of Gyan was in Gabon during the 2012 African Cup,” Muntari said.



“I could not play my best in that tournament, despite best efforts. Around that time, I had signed a contract with AC Milan. One night, Asamoah Gyan walked up to me and said -"everybody knows you are not having a good game here, but when you get to Milan, you will score a lot of goals. To my surprise, his words came to pass. I have kept these words in my heart till today,” he stated.



Muntari who currently plays for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League made played 83 matches for AC Milan and scored 13 goals with 5 assists.



Sully Muntari played at three world cups with Asamoah Gyan in the national team.



He made 84 appearances and scored 20 goals for the national team before he was suspended from the Black Stars.