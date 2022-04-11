Sulley Muntari returns from Europe, set to resume training this week

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has touched down in the country following a successful business trip in Italy.

Muntari arrived on Monday morning, missing his side's 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on match wee 24 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The 37-year-old is said to travel to check up on his car business based in Italy.



He is set to resume full training with the rest of his teammates, having missed the last three games in the league.

The former Inter Milan and Portsmouth midfielder has scored and provided one assist for Hearts of Oak so far this season.



He netted his first goal for the Phobians in their 2-1 win over WAFA on match week 19 of the Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He put up an incredible performance in the President Cup a Hearts defeated Kotoko 2-1 to lift the trophy at the Accra Sports Stadium.