Sulley Muntari reveals first conversation with Jose Mourinho before Inter move

Video Archive
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari speaks about his time in the Black Stars

Muntari ready for Black Stars call-up

Ghana to play at 4th World Cup

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has opened up on his first conversation with Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho before joining Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder in the summer of 2008 left Portsmouth after winning the English FA Cup to join Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho for a transfer fee of €14.

Reflecting on his first encounter with the AS Roma coach, Sulley Muntari told Kwabena Yeboah that Jose Mourinho sealed his transfer with just a phone call asking him if he wants to play for him.

“I had returned from training and I was home and he called my phone and said it’s me Mourinho and he said, how are you? And I said good,” he recounted.

Muntari recalls Mourinho asking, “do you want to play for me and I said yes sir and he said okay, I will see you in Milano."

“We just parked our bags right away and we just flew to Milan and then I signed, that was it,” Muntari added.

Sulley Muntari won treble with Jose Mourinho in 2010 before joining rivals AC Milan in 2012.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



