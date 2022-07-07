Sulley Muntari's name pop up in gun-pulling allegations at Hearts of Oak

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe makes damming allegations against Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak win the 2022 MTN FA Cup



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe wants Hearts of Oak to replace Samuel Boadu



Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe mentioned Sulley Muntari's name as a witness in his allegations against former Team Manager, W.O Tandoh.



Dr Nyaho Tamakloe alleged that W.O Tandoh pulled a gun in the camp of the Phobians when the team was preparing for the 2022 FA Cup final against Bechem United.



Dr. Tamakloe asserted that W.O. Tandoh had drawn a gun in the Phobians' training camp as the team was getting ready for the MTN FA Cup final following an altercation between him and the kitman.



The former GFA Chairman mentioned Sulley Muntari as one his witnesses to the supposed action.

"Alhaji Akanbi called me that W.O Tandoh pulled a gun after an altercation with the kit man and I told called the coach to report him to the police but he never did."



"There were witnesses and Sulley Muntari also confirmed to me because apparently, he separated the two during the altercation. You can ask him (Sulley Muntari)," Dr. Nyaho Tamkloe said in an interview with Asempa FM.



W.O Tandoh on the same platform a day after denied ever pulling a gun and dared anyone who saw him to come forward.



"Let them come and say the person who saw me when I pulled the gun. It is stupid of the person who made these allegations without backing it with proof.



"I won't sit down for anybody to tarnish my reputation and I will take the person on for making these allegations because I never pulled any gun," he added.



