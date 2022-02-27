Sulley Muntari's search for first GPL win continues

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari's search for a first Ghana Premier League(GPL) win continues following his side's draw with Legon Cities on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



Muntari joined the rainbow club in January 2022, signing a year's deal with an option to extend for another year.



The 37-year-old has since played four matches for the club and is yet to record his debut win(3 draws, 1 loss).



He made his Hearts of Oak debut in a 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics when he was introduced in the second half.

The erstwhile AC Milan midfielder made his full debut in a goalless draw against Real Tamale United followed by another scoreless stalemate against Asante Kotoko.



He recorded his first assist against Legon Cities but that was not enough to guarantee him his first-ever win as Hearts suffered a stoppage-time equalizer.



Hearts of Oak in the process have amassed just 3 points from 12 available points and are positioned 6th on the table with 26.



The defending champions trail their arch-rivals and league leaders Asante Kotoko by 11 points.



Next on the schedule for the Phobians is a home fixture against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.