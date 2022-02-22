Sulley Muntari should not have played against Kotoko - Great Olympics chief

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Hearts draw with Kotoko

Muntari's phone stolen at Accra Sports Stadium



Samuel Boadu clashes with Kotoko fans



Oluboi Commodore, the General Manager of Accra Great Olympics has said that midfielders Sulley Muntari and Justice Blay should not have played in last Sunday’s Super Clash.



Oluboi argues that Hearts of Oak’s Sulley Muntari and Asante Kotoko’s Justice Blay were ineligible to play the game.



He premised his argument on the fact that the match in question was a Week 7 game which was rescheduled. At the time the match was supposed to be played, the two players had not registered for either clubs hence would not have played the game.



Oluboi Commodore said on Asempa FM that by allowing them to play, the Ghana Football Association was promoting on unsporting culture which could affect the game.

“A player who was not registered as matchday seven should not have played. As of matchday seven he wasn’t a Hearts of Oak player. He was not even a Ghanaian player. There is not specific regulation but common sense and Appeal’s Committee decision in 2006 should have guided the FA.



“Sulley Muntari and Justice Blay should not have played the game. By doing so they’ve breached the GFA regulation and both teams must suffer forfeiture.



“The match was matchday seven and should have been played earlier. How can you play a first round match in the second round and use new players. It does not serve the purpose of sporting integrity. Before the second window,” he said.



Both Muntari and Justice Blay enjoyed some action on Sunday, February 20, 2022 when Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Kotoko.



Former Black Stars midfielder Muntari had a chance in the first half to steal the opener for Hearts of Oak but his bicycle kick went wide.