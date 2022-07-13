Sulley Muntari talks about his most memorable game for Ghana

Sulley Muntari

Ghana international Sulley Muntari has picked his memorable game for the Black Stars.

The ex-AC Milan midfielder, who turns 38 next month, has been capped 84 times by the West African powerhouse with 20 goals to his credit.



Muntari won his first senior cap against Slovenia on 17 May 2002 in an international friendly, a game the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 loss in Ljubljana. He lasted 72 minutes in the last.



He went ahead to play in two AFCON tournaments (2008 and 2012) and three FIFA World Cup competitions (2006, 2010, and 2014).



Speaking to Kwabena Yeboah on the Sports Highlights show on GTV Sports+, the mercurial midfielder selected his most memorable games for the 4-time AFCON winners.

“My most memorable game for the Black Stars was the Ghana vs Guinea where I scored the 40 meters goal,” he said.



Muntari scored a cracking finish at the 90th-minute mark to snatch victory for hosts Ghana in their opening game of the 2008 AFCON at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He hasn’t played for the Black Stars since the 2014 FIFA World Cup after he was involved in a fist brawl with national team management member Moses Armah in Brazil.