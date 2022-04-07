4
Sulley Muntari to miss Hearts of Oak's game against Asante Kotoko 

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak star midfielder Sulley Muntari will miss the titanic clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the week 23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The former Inter Milan star is currently out of the country for reasons yet to be disclosed by the club.

Sulley Muntari is currently in Italy for some personal-related issues.

The 37-year-old did not train with the team this week and was absent when our cameras visited the team's training ground on Thursday at St. Thomas Aquinas Park.

Hearts of Oak will be without their influential midfielder when they travel to Kumasi for the crucial game against league leader Asante Kotoko in this fixture.

Asante Kotoko are currently on top of the table with 46 points and have opened a 13-point lead against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

