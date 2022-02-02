Sulley Muntari will help Hearts of Oak - Agyemang Badu

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak sign Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari make Hearts debut in the second round



Hearts of Oak are 10 points off the top of GPL table



Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has said Hearts of Oak's new signee Sulley Muntari has got a lot to offer the club.



Agyemang Badu said after training with the former UEFA Champions League winner, the latter will have a good impact on the Phobians even at age 38.



Speaking with Ghanaian sports photographer, Dada Oliseh, the former Udinese midfielder was emphatic about Muntari surprising local football enthusiasts.



“He will surprise people, I train with him every time, he still has the power”, Agyemang Badu mentioned.

“Me I won’t talk, you will see it yourself. He will help Hearts of Oak”, he added



Hearts of Oak announced the signing of Sulley Muntari on February 1, 2022, via Twitter.



The former Black Stars midfielder is expected to strengthen the Phobians as they look to defend the Ghana Premier League.



Muntari after penning a year's deal with Hearts will make his debut during the second round of the ongoing season.



Hearts of Oak are currently fifth on the GPL table with 23 points, 10 points off the top of the table.