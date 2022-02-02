Sulley Muntari will not make a big impact at Hearts of Oak - Alhaji Grunsah

Hearts of Oak unveil Sulley Muntari

John Paintsil happy with Sulley Muntari’s move to Hearts of Oak



Sulley Muntari signs one year contract with the Phobians



Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah is happy about the return of Sulley Muntari to the Ghana Premier League but he does not see the player making a big impact at Accra Hearts of Oak.



Sulley Muntari officially made his return to the Ghana Premier League after leaving Liberty Professionals to Udinese twenty-two years ago so sign for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Sulley Muntari’s return to Accra Hearts of Oak has brought some excitement among the Phobians but Alhaji Grusah does not see him as the player who will turn the season around for the Ghana Premier League champions.

“He should come and play for us to see because it has been a long time since he played football," Alhaji Grunsah said in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.



"As to whether if he can play for them to win the league or not, we shall see. How many years now has he been playing competitively? To me he cannot really make a big impact in the league,” he added.



Sulley Muntari last played actively in the Spanish league with Albacete in 2019 after a short stint.



