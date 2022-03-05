Sulley Muntari wins first trophy in first win with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko 2-1
Sulley Muntari’s first win with Hearts of Oak landed him a trophy on Friday night as they defeated Accra Asante Kotoko by 2-1 to covert the 2022 President’s Cup.
Since his arrival at the Rainbow club, the former Black Stars had never tasted victory with the Phobians in 4 games.
Muntari’s debut against Great Olympics ended in a 1-0 defeat, with the next game ending in a 1-1 draw with RTU. His first game against Asante Kotoko also ended in a goalless affair before another 1-1 draw with Legon Cities.
However, luck smiled at Muntari when Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to win the 2022 President’s Cup.
Striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal for the Phobians but substitute Samuel Boateng pulled parity. In the 89th minute, Patrick Razak scored the winner for Hearts of Oak when he dribbled past Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.
Muntari was a pain at the centre of the pitch for the Porcupines as he tormented the defence of Kotoko and their goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, on several occasions.
The 37-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 80th minute.
