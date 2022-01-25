Summon sports minister to account for AFCON budget - Sammy Gyamfi charges NDC MPs

National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has called on NDC members on the Parliamentary Committee for Sports to summon the Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to account to the house on how much the nation spent on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Sammy Gyamfi made the call while speaking to Akoma FM in relation to the Black Stars’ budget for the 2021 African Cup of Nation.



The lawyer said he suspects corruption and misappropriation of funds and thus call on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the NDC parliamentarians to call the sports minister to the fore.

"Clearly, I see a certain culture of wastage and corruption that didn’t start today and I think that the President needs to step in. Our Parliamentarians will also have to intervene, summon the Minister for Youth and Sports to appear before Parliament, and give an account of the monies which were allocated to the Back Stars for the AFCON."



"We cannot wait for Auditor’s General Report before this fact is made known to Ghanaians. I think leadership must respond. I am expecting our members of parliament on the Parliamentary Committee for Sports to Summon the hon. Sports minister to answer questions on how our monies are used.



The Government in May 2021, announced that it has allocated US$25 million dollars to fund the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON and also the 2022 FIFA World Cup with hopes of winning the AFCON and reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup.



However, the Black Stars could not go past the group stage of the tournament and now turn full focus on the FIFA World Cup playoffs where they face Nigeria.