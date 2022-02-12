Sundowns are becoming the giants of African football - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has named South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns as the club to rule African football in the coming years.

Gyan, who visited the club some few weeks ago was impressed with the facilities at the club and was not surprised to see them on top of the South African league.



Ahead of their CAF Champions League group A opener against Al Hilal, Gyan sent a goodwill message to the club and hopes they sail through.



“I just want to wish them luck. Mamelodi Sundowns are becoming the giants in African football,” Gyan told the Sundowns media department.

“Talking locally, they are also top of the league. Everything that they are doing, they have a vision, and the vision is great, the infrastructure and everything.



“They deserve everything they are earning now. So, I just want to wish them luck in the future and in everything they are doing,” concluded Gyan.



Themba Zwane's first-half strike gave Sundowns all three points in their match against Al Hilal on Friday night.