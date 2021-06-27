Super Clash: 5 Hearts of Oak players to watch out for

The biggest game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League comes off on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium between the two Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The much-anticipated game could decide the winner of this season’s league as both teams are tied up on 56 points.



Accra Hearts of Oak has been impressive under coach Samuel Boadu and has gone 10 games unbeaten in the ongoing season.



The impressive run has been possible due to some key players in the squad who have been exceptional this season.



GHANAsoccernet.com identifies some key players to watch out for in the Accra Hearts of Oak squad ahead of the Super Clash.



1. Daniel Afriyie Barnie







The youngster has improved drastically under coach Samuel Boadu in the ongoing campaign.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie has been in top form for the Phobians and was adjudged as Man of the match against Legon Cities in that 2-1 win on matchday 30.



Afriyie Barnie after winning the AFCON U-20 title with the Black Satellites in Mauritania has grown in confidence and his decision-making on the field has been superb.



He has been key for the Phobians in their impressive run this season.



2. Salifu Ibrahim







The former Eleven Wonders midfielder has been the star player for the Phobians this season.



Salifu’s inclusion in the team has brought up some spark in the Hearts of Oak set up making them unplayable and unbeatable in nine consecutive games.

Salifu has won multiple man-of-the-match awards since joining Acra Hearts of Oak.



His performances earned him a call up to the Black Meteors team for the Japan and South Africa friendlies but had to pull out after the club refused to release him.



3. Benjamin Afutu Kotey







The combative midfielder provides a cover for the Accra Hearts of Oak defense and also has an eye for a goal.



Afutu has also been one of the players with the most appearances for the Phobians this season.



4. Emmanuel Nettey





The former Inter Allies midfielder is one of the best performing players in the team.



After recovering from an injury, Emmanuel Nettey has peaked at the right time ahead of the Super Clash.



He scored a belter against Great Olympics in that titanic 1-1 draw in the Accra derby.



Nettey could be one of the trump cards for Hearts of Oak if they are to win the game against Asante Kotoko.



5. Fatawu Mohammed





The experienced right-back will get another cap in this mouth-watering fixture to be played on Sunday.



The Accra Hearts of Oak captain has been in superb form for the Phobians, playing a crucial role in their games this season.



Fatawu will be one of the most experienced players on the pitch to play in this particular fixture among both sides.



