Super Clash: 5 Kotoko players to watch out for

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will later this afternoon lock horns in a highly-anticipated matchday 31 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Having excelled in the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league since the start of the campaign, the two most glamourous clubs are set to battle for the three big points that could potentially decide who becomes champion at the end of the season.



Ahead of the big game, we look at the top five Asante Kotoko players that fans must watch out for.



1. Razak Abalora



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has his flaws and tends to commit too many errors. But without a doubt, he remains one of the safest pair of hands in the Ghana Premier League.



If he is able to keep a cool head in today’s match, his top draw saves could help the Reds keep a clean sheet and possibly push for the win.

2. Ismail Ganiu



A stalwart defender, now a regular in the Black Stars, the centre-back has proven this season that he is one of the top players in his position on the local scene.



With consecutive impressive performances for Asante Kotoko this season, fans should expect him to be at his best in the big game against Accra Hearts of Oak today.



3. Habib Mohammed



The young centre-back has grown this season and continues to develop his game after every match.

Set to play one of the biggest games of his career yet, the tough defender will not make things easy for the attackers of the home team.



4. Fabio Gama Dos Santos



The Brazilian, although playing in the Ghana Premier League for the first time, has been superb and deservedly receives a lot of plaudits.



He has been the livewire for the away team and should make things happen for the team today as they hope to get the better of Hearts of Oak in 90 minutes.





The most improved Asante Kotoko player since Portuguese tactician Mariano Barreto took over as the head coach for Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Gyamfi will be a bane in the backside of the Hearts of Oak defenders.



These days, he has become the go-to man for goals and will be key if the Reds are to finish the 90 minutes with a win or even a point from a scoring draw.



