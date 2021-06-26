Super Clash: A dog in Kwahu predicts victory for Asante Kotoko over Hearts of Oak

• Various football fanatics are strong believers of the superstitions in the Super Clash

• The dog has tipped Asante Kotoko beat Accra Hearts of Oak



• Both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are tied on 56 points ahead of the Super Clash



Superstitious beliefs and games involving Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are often intense when the date for the Super Clash draws nearer.



Former coaches, officials, and players of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have often said that juju(magic) or superstition plays a role in the team that wins the Super Clash since the beginning of the rivalry.



With players dressing on the pitch to using their back to enter pitch from the dressing rooms and committing the first fouls in the game, superstitions have always surrounded the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and this year is no exception to the existing norm.

With less than a day for the game to start at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, some fans of Asante Kotoko are already in a jubilation mood after a dog in Kwahu(Eastern Region) declared them as the winner of the upcoming tie.



In a viral video seen by GhanaWeb, both flags of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were laid on the ground with fish on the two flags.



The interesting thing about the video is that, after chewing the fish while standing on the Asante Kotoko flag, the dog went to take the fish on the Accra Hearts of Oak flag and returned to the Porcupine flag to eat it.



Fans of Asante Kotoko upon seeing the viral video as interpreted it as a sign of victory for them ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



