Super Clash: Accra Sports Stadium to admit only 25 percent for Hearts-Kotoko clash

GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that only 25 percent of football fans will be admitted at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Super Two clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on matchday 31 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association, National Sports Authority, and the various stakeholders met on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium to make preparations for Category A-game.



The two clubs are also in the race for this season's Ghana Premier League and there are measures been put in place to ensure the game goes as planned in a peaceful manner.



Accra Hearts of Oak were hoping for fans' attendance to be increased to about 50 percent but that has been rejected according to information gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com

There are plans for advanced tickets to be sold at retail outlets for the fans to ensure the match venue is not overcrowded on Sunday.



The game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



