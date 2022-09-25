4
Menu
Sports

Super Clash: Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu reacts to draw against Asante Kotoko

45202133335 0f72ylkxws Coach Samuel Boadu Hearts Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has reacted to his side's stalemate against sworn-rivals Asante Kotoko on matchday 3 of the Ghana Premier League.

Caleb Amankwah scored late to give Hearts of Oak a point against the Porcupine Warriors in the first Super Clash of the season on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the 57th minute, Yussif Mubarik reacted quickly in the box to scramble home to give Kotoko the lead.

Kotoko thought they had won all three points minutes to the end, but Amankwah stunned them with a goal in the 88th minute to save the day for the Phobians, who clearly were second best on the afternoon in Kumasi.

After the game, the former Medeama gaffer indicated he wanted to outplay Kotoko but could not materialise.

“I wanted to outplay them because I know Hearts of Oak is better than Kotoko. It's quite unfortunate, Awako picked a knock and that destroyed our plan, as for Kotoko I know their weakness so I told my boys to keep their composure because we will bounce back”

Hearts are without a win three games into the season while Kotoko have one point after their first game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: