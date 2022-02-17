Super Clash: Hearts of Oak's best result will be a draw – Charles Taylor

Asante Kotoko are top of the GPL table

Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko for GPL Super Clash in Accra



Asante Kotoko open twelve points gap between Hearts of Oak



Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has said that he doesn’t see a way out for Accra Hearts of Oak in the upcoming Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko.



Charles Taylor who played in the Super Clash for both sides claims that even Accra Hearts of Oak fans are not confident ahead of Sunday's game because of their current form.



Contrary to the popular claim that current form does not relly count in the Super Clash, Taylor who switched camp from Hearts of Oak to Asante Kotoko has tipped the Porcupine Warriors to win the game because they are in the best form of their lives.

“Even if Asante Kotoko doesn’t score, the game will end in a draw because if we look at the current form of the two teams nobody can predict victory for Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday. You can ask the Hearts of Oak players and fans and they will tell you that Kotoko have the upper hand because of form,” Charles told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“Hearts of Oak is a difficult team to play against because they have beaten a lot of tough teams even in their worst form but those glory days are past. Today if you don’t have form, you can’t compete against the best of teams. Kotoko needs determination and they will win the game,” Taylor added in the interview.



