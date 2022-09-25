1
Super Clash: How Asante Kotoko could line up against Hearts of Oak

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo could make one change from his starting team that lost to RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League.

Zerbo will be in charge of his first domestic league match as he comes up against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak who are without a win in their first two games.

The Burkinabe trainer could main his 4-4-2 system with Danlad Ibrahim in post. In his four-man backline, Christopher Nettey could be on the right, Yussif Mubarik and Sherif Mohammed in the heart of the defence with John Tedeku as the left back.

Skipper Richard Boadu could be at the base alongside Enoch Morisson as the double pivot with Isaac Oppong and George Mfegue on the flanks.

Steven Mukwala and Samuel Boateng could lead the line for the Porcupines.

Below is the full predicted line-up:

Kotoko: Danlad Ibrahim, Christopher Nettey, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu, Enoch Morisson, Isaac Oppong, George Mfegue, Stephen Amakonah, Steven Mukwala.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
