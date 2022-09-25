Super Clash: How Hearts of Oak could lineup without key man Daniel Afriyie

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu will be aiming for his first win in the new season after a sloppy start in his side's first two games.

Hearts of Oak visit their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, who will be making their first appearance in the Ghana Premier League after suffering an early exit in the CAF Champions League.



Hearts will be without their key man Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who is out on international duty with the Black Stars.



Boadu is expected to go into the with his preferred 4-1-2-1-2 to overload the midfield. After having a slow start to the season in two games, Boadu is expected to drop new goalie Eric Ofori Antwi for Richard Attah in the big clash.



His backline could remain unchanged with Samuel Inkoom, Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan and Denis Korsah.



Eric Esso who is settling in well in the holding midfield role could maintain his position. Gladson Awako and Daniel Kodie could play alongside Eso with Issac Mensah playing at the tip of the diamond midfield.

Meanwhile, in the attack, Suraj Seidu and Yassan Outching are expected to lead the line.



Line up in full



Hearts of Oak: Richard Attah; Samuel Inkoom, Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan, Denis Korsah, Eric Esso, Daniel Kodie, Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu, Isaac Mensah, Yassan Outching.



EE/KPE