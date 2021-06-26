Super Clash: I will sweep the stadium if Kotoko beats Hearts of Oak - John Dumelo

• John Dumelo is confident that Accra Hearts of Oak will beat Asante Kotoko

• The Super Clash is expected to break the tie between them as they are level on 56 points



• Accra Hearts of Oak in yet to lose a game in their last nine games



Actor John Dumelo has thrown his weight behind Accra Hearts of Oak to beat rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.



The two most successful clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League will face off for the matchday 31 fixture in the ongoing season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



The game has been tagged as a possible decider for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as both teams are tied on 56 points after matchday 30. The Phobians lead the table on goal difference.

Accra Hearts of Oak fans are confident that they can beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday to position themselves well on the league table in their quest to win the league for the first time since the 2009 season and also extend their nine-game unbeaten run.



John Dumelo, in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, has joined the Phobains who are confident of victory against Asante Kotoko as he has promised to sweep the entire Accra Sports Stadium should they lose the game on Sunday.



"If Kotoko wins the match, I will sweep the stadium!", Dumelo shared on Twitter.





