Super Clash: If you play well, the fans will remember you for life - Samuel Inkoom to current players

Samuel Inkoom urges players to leave a mark in Super Clash

Asante Kotoko stretch lead at the top of GPL table



Hearts of Oak sit 8th after 16 matches in GPL



Former Asante Kotoko full back, Samuel Inkoom has said he would love to play in the forthcoming Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Inkoom said matches between the two glamorous clubs in Ghana has different aura thus he would want to have a feel again.



Speaking on Peace FM, Inkoom said players who has perform in the fixture are easily remembered by the fans and therefore urged the current players to leave a mark in the upcoming fixture.

"In my opinion it’s a different ball game together, form doesn’t matter. It doesn’t work like that. This is a game that even me I would love to play because this is a game that the both fans hold high...the fans will remember you for this game if you play very good for them. So I think that is not about form. For me, when it comes to this game I put in my everything."



Defending champions, Hearts of Oak will host the league leaders, Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko will look to revenge a 1-0 defeat to the Phobians last season at the same venue. The loss aided Hearts the league title last season while the Porcupines finished second.



Currently, Kotoko are in fine form, winning three, drawing one and losing one of the last five matches. Whereas Hearts have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games in the league.



The Reds lead the table with 36 points while the Rainbow team are 8th with 24 points.