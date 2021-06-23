Super Clash: Kotoko will beat Hearts on Sunday – U-20 World Cup winner

Under-20 World Cup winner Bright Addae

Under-20 World Cup winner Bright Addae has tipped Kumasi Asante Kotoko to beat Accra Hearts of Oak in their Match Day 30 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, Bright Addae said he is confident of the chances of Asante Kotoko in the game.



He also advised fans who will troop to the stadium on the day to conduct themselves properly and enjoy game.



"I will advice the fans to come with clear minds and not to misbehave on the day. I wish Kotoko wins on that day and I have no doubt it will happen. Kotoko will beat Hearts, I’m quite certain about that.”



Bright Addae also spoke about dreams of donning the red and black colors of Kotoko at a point in his career.



He stated during the interview that he has been a lifelong Kotoko fan and would want to see them get one over their rivals.



"I will want to play for Asante Kotoko for maybe a season after my stay abroad," he stressed.

The Super Clash as it is known comes off this Sunday amid concerns over adherence to Coronavirus protocols.



Ahead of the game, Hearts of Oak petitioned the FA to increase the percentage of fans allowed into the stadium from 25 to 75%.



The request was however turned down by the FA and National Sports Authority during a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.



The FA through PRO Henry Asante Twum also confirmed that the services of military personnel will be engaged to ensure security as well as adherence to the Coronavirus protocols.



“That’s very true but this is nothing new. We will have joint Police and Military presence at the match venue, that should not be a new thing. For one reason or the other, the presence of the two security agencies will help a lot. I don’t have the numbers at the moment," he responded.