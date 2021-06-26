Super Clash: Pastor Mensah Otabil endorses Accra Hearts of Oak

• Pastor Mensa Otabil has declared his support for Accra Hearts of Oak
• He has joined the big personalities who have shown interest in Ghana Premier League
• Both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are tied on 56 points ahead of the Super Clash
The Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensa Otabil, has declared his support and love for giants Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.
The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which comes off on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Ghana's capital city has dominated the headlines for days as personalities outside the football circles continue to declare their support for the respective participating teams.
This year's Super Clash has been tipped to be the biggest in over a decade as politicians, Chiefs, Musicians, Corporate Executives, and Pastors continue to add their voice to the football debate in the country.
Dr. Mensa Otabil in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb was seen addressing his congregation as he professed his love for the oldest club in the history of Ghana football, Accra Hearts of Oak.
"I don't like the English Premier League and it's because I'm a Ghanaian and I like Accra Hearts of Oak. Until the bones are rotten," Pastor Mensa Otabil said as his congregation kept cheering him on.
However, it is not clear if the video is an old or a current one.
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will face off on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 fixture.
