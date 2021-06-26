Super Clash: The team with more spiritual powers will win the game- Asante Kotoko legend

Ghana Premier League legend, Sarfo Gyamfi has said that Sunday's Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be decided in the spirit world.

Asante Kotoko had won three of their previous five matches, while Hearts had won four of their previous five.



But Sarfo Gyamfi believes that the greatest game on the Ghana Premier League calendar has little to do with performance.



"There is juju in football because Hearts and Kotoko games have nothing to do with form," he said



"Spiritually, the more powerful team will win the match. I know that this coming Sunday, it will be a tough match," he said.

He went on to say that players who have no experience with the spiritual aspect of the game will be a problem.



“Players who don’t have spiritual backgrounds will be affected but those that have a background in the spiritual side of the game and have experience with these things will be fine,” he added.



