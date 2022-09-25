Super Clash preview: Asante Kotoko host struggling Hearts of Oak at Baba Yara Stadium

Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Korsah(L) battles Kotoko forward, George Mfegue(R)

The first Super Clash of the season has arrived, with the two footballing titans of Ghana vying for the three points on offer.

The game will be played on Sunday afternoon at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, which is home to Asante Kotoko.



Last weekend, the Porcupine Warriors shocked everyone by failing to advance to the second round of the CAF Champions League.



After beating RC Kadiogo in Benin, they were expected to finish the job in Kumasi and advance to the next round, but they were stunned by the Burkinabes.



Kadiogo knocked Kotoko out on penalties, a defeat that fans are still struggling to recover from, and the only way to appease the fans is for Kotoko to win against Hearts of Oak.



The situation at Hearts of Oak is very similar to that of Kotoko. Coach Samuel Boadu is under increasing pressure after the Phobians failed to win their first two games.



They were defeated by Aduana Stars in Dormaa and needed a last-minute goal by defender Konadu Yiadom to salvage a point against city rivals Great Olympics.

Fans are displeased and have expressed their displeasure on multiple platforms, putting the players under pressure to deliver on Sunday.



A defeat could spell the end for Boadu, who is not popular with some board members, who are pushing for his dismissal.



Some fans have begun to doubt the former Medeama tactician, and he needs a win to silence the critics and give him the confidence to continue his work.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive of Kotoko, has become unpopular among some supporters, who blame him for the club's failed Africa project this season.



They accuse Amponsah of selling the club's best players from the previous season and replacing them with "inexperienced players."



When Hearts of Oak visit Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko will be without last season's hero. Mbella Etouga, who scored the winner in a 1-0 win against Hearts of Oak, has been sold to Al Masry of Egypt.

Georges Mfegue, Etouga's compatriot who also played a key role in the club's title triumph last season, is desperate to leave the club.



Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo is having difficulty imposing his methods. Kotoko struggled in pre-season, and their humiliating defeat against Kadiogo has many tipping Hearts as slight favourites.



Hearts of Oak will be without Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who is with Black Stars in France.



Both teams are expected to go for it, as either side will be overjoyed with a win, as a loss could have disastrous consequences.



Hearts have won one of the last five meetings, with Kotoko winning two and the other two ending in a draw.