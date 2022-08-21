0
Super Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak moved to September 5

Kotoko Hearts Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Korsah battles Kotoko forward, George Mfegue

The Ghana Football Association has moved the Super Cup from Sunday, September 4 to Monday, September 5, 2022.

This is due to the crucial CHAN qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria which are fixed for Cape Coast and Abuja respectively.

The 1st leg will take place on Sunday, August 28 while the 2nd leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors who won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will aim for the bragging rights against arch-rivals and record FA Cup holders Accra Hearts of Oak in the battle of supremacy at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

The Champion of Champions is the traditional curtain raiser for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season which is set to kick off on the weekend of 9-12, September 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
