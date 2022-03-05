Super Eagles are psychologically prepared to face Ghana - NFF

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, an executive member of the Nigeria Football Federation, has revealed that the Super Eagles are physically and psychologically prepared for their important 2022 World Cup playoffs versus Ghana in the coming weeks.

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Super Eagles for one of the continent's tickets to the Qatar World Cup on March 25, with the return match set for MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



Gusau informed a Blueprint journalist Monday morning that the Federation is doing all necessary to get the ticket ahead of its longtime adversary.



“Yes, it is true that we are disappointed following our elimination from AFCON in the hands of Tunisia but we are glad that the team gave a good account of themselves in the first three matches, which we won convincingly.



“Despite the crashing out, there was hope and a bright future. The coming of Augustine Eguavoen has brought a lot of positives to the team. The mentally has changed positively,” he said.

The chairman of the Zamfara Football Association, who served as the Super Eagles Camp Commandant during the AFCON in Cameroon, rejected "fear factors" stated by many Nigerians as a psychological condition.



“It’s a vice-versa. They have their own fears concerning us too. But with a right mental positive outlook we shall surely triumph,” he said.



“The players are positive and all of them wants to be in the World Cup. You can see the hunger and desire in them. The players have confidence in the technical crew. Going to Europe to meet with some of the players is another great steps. The coach needs to know the players intimately in order for them to give their best,” he said.