Super Eagles look very good against Ghana - Christian Chukwu

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu

Christian Chukwu, a former Super Eagles coach, praised the team for their impressive performance against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off.

The match between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars finished goalless on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



“I am happy with Super Eagles’ show of resilience and the draw they got last night against the Black Stars of Ghana.



“The Super Eagles took hold of the game from the start.



“They also took the game to the Black Stars’ quarters, pressured the Ghanaian side and made sure they remained in the defensive most times in the game.



“As a former coach and player, I know how hard it is to win a team on its home turf or even outplay a home team with an intimidating crowd of home supporters.

“I am proud of them as far as the match is concerned judging from the experience I have gathered over the years in football,’’



He also praised the national team's coaching team for developing genuine technical and tactical play during the game.



“We need to be at the World Cup by the grace of God. This should be at the back of the mind of every member of the Super Eagles squad,’’ he ended.







