17
Menu
Sports

Super Eagles look very good against Ghana - Christian Chukwu

Chuk C Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Christian Chukwu, a former Super Eagles coach, praised the team for their impressive performance against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off.

The match between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars finished goalless on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

“I am happy with Super Eagles’ show of resilience and the draw they got last night against the Black Stars of Ghana.

“The Super Eagles took hold of the game from the start.

“They also took the game to the Black Stars’ quarters, pressured the Ghanaian side and made sure they remained in the defensive most times in the game.

“As a former coach and player, I know how hard it is to win a team on its home turf or even outplay a home team with an intimidating crowd of home supporters.

“I am proud of them as far as the match is concerned judging from the experience I have gathered over the years in football,’’

He also praised the national team's coaching team for developing genuine technical and tactical play during the game.

“We need to be at the World Cup by the grace of God. This should be at the back of the mind of every member of the Super Eagles squad,’’ he ended.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
2020 election results were declared from an unknown location – Mahama alleges
Mahama speaks on problems NDC have with the judiciary
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
Related Articles: