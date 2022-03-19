Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scores hat-trick ahead of Black Stars game

Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo

Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo alerted Ghana of his impressive scoring form with a hat-trick on Friday, a week to the first meeting between Super Eagles and Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Ighalo fired a first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal who claimed a 4-2 win over 10th placed Al-Ahly Saudi in the Saudi Professional League.



The treble took his tally to seven goals in six games for Al-Hilal since he arrived in January on a loan deal from Al-Shabab.



He has scored 19 times in 24 league games this season.



Ighalo opened the scoring in the 11th minute after he raced onto a miscued defence clearance in the centre half and skipped past onrushing defenders before slotting in his strike past the goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty box.



The second goal came in the 34th minute after the striker fired in a cut-back pass from his teammate.

He completed his first hat-trick for Al-Hilal in the 45th minute after latching on to a perfect pass from a counter-attack before beating the goalkeeper from close range.



His form definitely serves as an asset for the Super Eagles as they prepare to face Ghana twice in the space of four days.



Ighalo’s inclusion in the squad received criticism. However, the attacker has proven in recent weeks that he merits the call-up after responding to critics.



“I don’t pay attention to that,” he told ESPN.



“Everything they’re saying is their own cup of tea. At my age, I just signed to a new team. This is my 11th team in my professional career.

“I have been called up, I will take my bag and I will go to represent my country and give my best on 100%.



“As long as I come out from every game and I’m satisfied with my performance — whether it is a win, loss, or draw — then that’s it. I’m a professional footballer. This is what I’ve been doing for 17-18 years so why would I be worried about what people say."



Ghana hosts the opening leg of the World Cup play-off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25.



The return leg will be in Abuja Tuesday, March 29.