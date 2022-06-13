0
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon congratulates Golden Eaglets for beating Ghana

Moses Simon, a Super Eagles, and Nantes winger has commended Nigeria's U-17 national football team, the Golden Eaglets, on their big victory over Ghana in the 2022 WAFU B U-17 Championship which is been held in Ghana.

On Saturday, the Golden Eaglets defeated the Black Starlets of Ghana 4-2 in the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria were too strong for Ghana throughout the game.

Michael Emmanuel scored the Eaglets' opening goal on a free kick in the 12th minute, and Precious Williams made it 2-0 two minutes before halftime.

After the halftime, Jubril Azeez placed the ball in the Black Satellites' net to put Nigeria up three goals. However, Ghana's deficit was reduced thanks to a goal by Abdul Salifu.

Ghana will have to beat Togo in their next game on June 17th while Nigeria will take on Niger.

