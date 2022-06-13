Super Eagles winger Moses Simon congratulates Golden Eaglets for beating Ghana

Moses Simon

Moses Simon, a Super Eagles, and Nantes winger has commended Nigeria's U-17 national football team, the Golden Eaglets, on their big victory over Ghana in the 2022 WAFU B U-17 Championship which is been held in Ghana.

On Saturday, the Golden Eaglets defeated the Black Starlets of Ghana 4-2 in the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.



The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria were too strong for Ghana throughout the game.



Michael Emmanuel scored the Eaglets' opening goal on a free kick in the 12th minute, and Precious Williams made it 2-0 two minutes before halftime.



After the halftime, Jubril Azeez placed the ball in the Black Satellites' net to put Nigeria up three goals. However, Ghana's deficit was reduced thanks to a goal by Abdul Salifu.

Ghana will have to beat Togo in their next game on June 17th while Nigeria will take on Niger.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







